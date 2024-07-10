mxdwn Premiere: Boys Go To Jupiter Share Dazzling New Video For “Lovers Always Lose”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 10th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Brooklyn-based indie pop rising stars Boys Go To Jupiter have shared the dazzling music video for their equally splendid track “Lovers Always Lose.” The song was produced by Caleb Martin Rosenthal, Jess Kantorowitz and Luke Volkert while William Caleb Parker mixed and Will Borza mastered. The visual accompaniment was directed by Stooges.

The video is deeply cinematic yet altogether humorous and entertaining. Frontwoman Kantorowitz’s singing takes center stage, literally and figuratively with soaring, fairytale-esque vocal deliveries that are both earworm worthy and goosebump inducing. The instrumentation is just as imposing and grand as Kantorowitz’s vocals with a lush combination of strings, elegant keyboards, driving drums and nostalgic guitars.

Speaking on the creative approach behind the music video, Boys Go To Jupiter offered, “With the Lovers video, we were really inspired by the drama of the track– and Jess as a performer– to try something that was an obvious level up. “Lovers Always Lose” is the very first ballad we put out, and it was important to us that the video felt like a movie. It was a labor of love to create– we re-designed a school gym on Long Island, told our friends to steal their parents’ prom dresses and ruffled dress shirts, and somehow convinced them to come slow dance with each other at eight in the morning.”

The band’s debut studio album is set to arrive soon inclusive of two previously released singles entitled “Tiltawhirl” and “Wall St.” The group proudly wears their appreciation for Avril Lavigne, Paramore, Queen and Billy Joel on their sleeves, naming Adrianne Lenker and Joni Mitchell as sonic influences.