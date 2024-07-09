Reissue Of Cocteau Twins & Harold Budd’s Collaborative Album The Moon and The Melodies Announced For August 2024 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon July 9th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Cocteau Twins and Harold Budd’s collaborative album The Moon and The Melodies is receiving a highly anticipated reissue. The record was originally released back in 1986, marking nearly thirty years since its arrival. Now, it is being reissued for the first time with remastering from its original tapes courtesy of Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie.

The Moon and The Melodies was largely instrumental, a product of the collaboration with Budd who was a pioneer in the ambient music genre. Something notable about the album was that it was originally credited to each member individually, something Guthrie explained as being deliberate.

Speaking on the creation process, Guthrie commented, “It was simple. All four of us have gone into the studio and done something, but it isn’t a Cocteau Twins album. What’s interesting is that I got the tape boxes from the studio, and guess what it says on it? ‘Cocteau Twins plus Harold Budd.’ The more credit that Harold gets for the work he did, the more people that find his music because it’s in the Cocteau environment, the better.”

The reissue will be available on black vinyl, complete with the original 23 envelope artwork on August 23 via 4AD. Along with the announcement, the band is also celebrating the launch of their official YouTube channel which will serve as a new digital archive for their official videos.

The Moon And The Melodies Tracklist

Side A

1. Sea, Swallow Me

2. Memory Gongs

3. Why Do You Love Me?

4. Eyes are Mosaics

Side B

5. She Will Destroy You

6. The Ghost Has No Home

7. Bloody and Blunt

8. Ooze Out and Away, Onehow