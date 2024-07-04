Efterklang Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Animated Heart”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 10:35 AM

Efterklang has shared their a new single, “Animated Heart” and accompanying music video from the band‘s forthcoming album, Things We Have In Common, which is set for release on September 27 through City Slang. While talking about the song, Efterklang’s vocalist Casper Clausen says: “This piece originated in my little studio in Lisbon. In the early stages of the process, I shared numerous sketches with the others, and this one stood out. As we began to develop it further, we often played it together with the girls’ choir, Sønderjysk Pigekor, from our hometown.”

The vocalist adds: “Their addition brought a whole gospel vibe to the track, which I found incredibly appealing. I was struck by how their voices seemed to lift the composition into another realm, creating a sense of expansiveness that no instrument or single voice could achieve. I’m singing about being alone, clinging to the stone, kissing oneself to the bone, deep in the heart of the soul.”

The music video was directed by Søren Lynggaard and the band’s Rasmus Stolberg, who is portraying the members of the choir. While talking about the music video, Stolberg says: “The video is an homage to the choir who are featured on ‘Animated Heart’ and have given us so many unforgettable musical memories. Inspired by the scenes of ticket lines in Jem Cohen’s Fugazi documentary, we met with the choir to film the video on May 29, 2024. We are honored to have the choir featured in the song and video, and we are inspired by the hope they bring for the future.”