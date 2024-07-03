BG Ordered To Submit New Music For Government Approval Prior To Release As Condition Of Parole

Home News Sarah Faller July 3rd, 2024 - 4:20 PM

BG, or Christopher Noel Dorsay, the New Orleans rapper has recently been given a new stipulation for his rehabilitation and parole process (via Stereogum).

The rapper was originally arrested in 2009 for possession of firearms and convicted to 14 years in federal prison in 2012. After serving his sentence for 11 years the rapper was transferred to a halfway house.

His time inside the halfway house, and in his first months outside of it have unfortunately not been smooth sailing. His performance in Las Vegas along with Lil Boosie and the release of his album Choppers & Bricks, a collaborative album with Gucci Mane, have landed him back in legal troubles.

BG was arrested after the performance in Las Vegas due to it allegedly being against his parole as both Lil Boosie and Gucci Mane have federal allegations. The prosecutors argued he was fraternizing with felons outside of his legal parameters. BG’s attorneys claim that he had permission for the performance, and the collaboration.

The recent arrest isn’t the only legal problem the rapper is facing.As prosecutors have also requested that any of BG’s future songs should be prohibited from including any content pertaining to guns, or murder. The Judge did deny this request due to it limiting BG’s right to free speech. However the judge has insisted that future music should be submitted to the government before production for review. This is an attempt to keep the rapper in line with rehabilitation values and make sure that he is following his parole conditions.