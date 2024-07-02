Eminem Shares New Single “Tobey” Featuring BabyTron And Big Sean

Home News Alana Overton July 2nd, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Eminem has surprised fans with the release of his latest single, “Tobey,” featuring fellow artists BabyTron and Big Sean. This unexpected collaboration combines a trio of distinctive voices, blending in Eminem’s legendary lyrical artistry with BabyTron’s energy and Big Sean’s smooth delivery. The new track showcases their vibrant chemistry of these different rappers, promising to be a standout addition to Eminem’s extensive discography. With “Tobey,” Eminem continues to demonstrate his ability to evolve and collaborate, reinforcing his enduring influence in the hip-hop industry.

The new single “Tobey” is a preview from Eminem’s upcoming album for pre-order, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce),” set to be released on July 12, 2024. This album comes a month after the release of “Houdini,” continuing to build on the momentum sparked by its predecessor with new tracks that promise to entertain fans that are eagerly awaiting Eminem’s latest creative endeavors.