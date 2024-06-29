X-Cops Unveil Thrilling New Video For “Kinderhardened”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 29th, 2024 - 3:54 PM

Crossover thrash legends X-Cops have made their return with the release of their long-awaited EP XCAB, which according to the band promises to bring the message of “Respect authority, or else!” To make their return loud and heard, the band has released the new single off the EP “Kinderhardened”.

The new single “Kinderhardened” takes on the issue of school shootings and gun violence in a satirical and humorous description that mixes hardcore and thrash with vitriol and raw aggression. “Kinderhardened” begins with the announcement of a school shooting suspect killed in action by law enforcement. From there, they begin their diatribe on the topic. Explaining how a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest, then proceeds to shot his friend in the face and continues on a shooting spree until he is faced down with other police officers that results in his death. It continues on, how America’s obsession with firearms continues to propagate similar situation such as what was described in the song. The lead chorus of the song “Kinderhardened” then begins to make its statement loud and clear. The youth of the America have become hardened or numb to violence that besets their schools. What once would be considered a safe place for children, now parents and kids have to become desensitized to was is now a reoccurring problem.

The video for song is taken from a live performance from their comeback tour. Onstage the band is dressed in law enforcement attire and carrying prop guns that are used to convey their comedic but scathing tone of the subject.

In a press release from Freeman Promotions, band members X-Sherriff Tubb Tucker and X-Lt Louis Scrapinetti explain the intention behind “Kinderhardened”:

“We got sick and tired of constantly getting calls about one school shooting after another and we knew we had to do something about it! So, we took the phone off the hook and wrote this kickass song!” remarks X-Sheriff Tubb Tucker.

“It’s the sad but true story of a six-year-old boy that brought a gun to school and how, brave X-Cops, hid behind the dumpster.” adds X-Lt Louis Scrapinetti.

Watch the return of the X-Cops in their newest single “Kinderhardened” below: