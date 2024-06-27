Tom Jones Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to consequence.net, Tom Jones has announced he will be heading back to North America for a tour this fall. The new dates will begin after Jones’ s U.K. and EU tour, which runs from this month to mid August. The the artist will head to the United States on September 5 with a performance in Uncasville, Connecticut. Jones will then tour in Atlantic City, New York City, Tulsa, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before ending with a show at The Venue at Thunder Valley in Placer County, California on October 12

Tickets for Jones’s 2024 North American Tour will first go on sale for select dates on a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time by using the access code CHORD. Afterwards, tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are available, fans can also find deals and sold-out tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Jones released his most recent studio album, Surrounded By Time, in 2021. Revisit his interview with Kyle Meredith from that year, where he discussed the album, his songwriting heroes and more.

Tom Jones Tour Dates

9/5 — Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

9/7 — Highland Park, IL – Pavilion at Ravinia

9/09 — Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

9/11 — Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/13 — Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

9/15 — Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

9/17 — Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

9/18 — New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

9/21 — Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino Resort

9/23 — Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

9/25 — Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

9/28 — Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

9/29 — Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

10/1 — Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

10/4 — San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/7 — Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

10/9 — Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/10 — San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

10/12 — Placer County, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

.