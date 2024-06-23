Rakim Announces First New Album In 15 Years For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Be Ill”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 23rd, 2024 - 5:57 PM

According to Pitchfork, iconic rapper, Rakim, has announced a new album, the first in 15 years, and has shared a new single titled “Be Ill,” with a new music video. The album, titled G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth), is set to release July 26th, 2024. It follows Rakim’s 2007 album The Seventh Seal. The single “Be Ill,” features Kurupt and Masta Killa. The Hip Hop prodigy Rakim does not disappoint with the new single, it harnesses Rakim’s classic sound with modern twists and visuals. It is still authentically Rakim, but listeners can hear and see the artistic evolution.

Doing his own production for the new album, G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth), it also set to feature appearances from a plethora of other additional artists, including Snoop Dogg, Kool G Rap, 38 Spesh, Joell Ortiz, Method Man, the late artists Prodigy, DMX, Nipsey Hussle and many others.

Most recently, Rakim performed the track “Black Messiah” for the film Judas and the Black Messiah. Although, since 2007 Rakim has not released anything as major as a full studio album. With the new single as showstopping as it is already, fans have high hopes for Rakim’s new creations.

Current Track list for Rakim’s G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth):