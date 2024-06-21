mxdwn Premiere: Scuba Cop Unveils Electrifying New Single “Never Evolve”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 21st, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Ely Morgan has returned with new music under his noise rock moniker Scuba Cop, a forthcoming record entitled Scuba Pop which is set to arrive on July 5. In preparation for the album’s arrival, he is releasing hard-rocking lead track “Never Evolve.”

“Never Evolve” is the opening track for a reason. It introduces the vibe, heavy on the noise yet deeply catchy at its core. The song evokes the essence of what listeners can expect from the overall album with Side A leaning into aggressive guitar riffs while Side B mingles with snappy hooks, making for an exhilarating listen. Sonically, the album was influenced by The Pixies, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Unwound and Seaweed. The record was mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer Pete Lyman who has previously collaborated with Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, John Prine, Weezer, Panic! At the Disco and many others.

Morgan reflected on the inspiration behind the track, commenting, “Never Evolve is about the fear of failure. It is about not accepting challenges or opportunities because you are scared of being criticized and judged. It can be in your personal, professional and creative life. It is about settling for complacency as an alternative to taking risks. It is about losing all ambition regardless of how many chances you get. This song makes a great title track for my new record Scuba Pop. Really sets the tone. ”

<a href="https://scubacop.com/album/scuba-pop">Scuba Pop by SCUBA COP</a>

Scuba Pop Tracklist

1. Never Evolve

2. Damages of Disgrace

3. Sneak Attack

4. Extraction Time

5. Wormhole

6. Decide to Hide

7. Jacaranda

8. Cursed