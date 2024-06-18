Bad Religion Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 3:50 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

According to brooklynvegan.com, Bad Religion has announced they will be hitting the road with a tour in North America again this fall by visiting even more cities the band missed last time. Following shows in Europe and the UK over the summer, the new September and October run starts in Stroudsburg before stopping in Toronto, Buffalo, Richmond, Nashville, Little Rock and other cities. For tickets and more information visit badreligion.com.

Bad Religion Tour Dates

9/17 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

9/18 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

9/20 – Portland, ME State Theater

9/21 – Québec, QC – Quebec City Old Port Agora

9/23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

9/24 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

9/25 – Buffalo, NY Buffalo – RiverWorks

9/27 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

9/28 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/1 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center

10/2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/4 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

10/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

10/6 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/8 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

10/9 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

10/12 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

10/14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

10/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10/16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

10/18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/19 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

