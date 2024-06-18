Bad Religion Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Bad Religion has announced they will be hitting the road with a tour in North America again this fall by visiting even more cities the band missed last time. Following shows in Europe and the UK over the summer, the new September and October run starts in Stroudsburg before stopping in Toronto, Buffalo, Richmond, Nashville, Little Rock and other cities. For tickets and more information visit badreligion.com.
Bad Religion Tour Dates
9/17 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
9/18 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
9/20 – Portland, ME State Theater
9/21 – Québec, QC – Quebec City Old Port Agora
9/23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
9/24 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
9/25 – Buffalo, NY Buffalo – RiverWorks
9/27 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
9/28 – Richmond, VA – The National
10/1 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center
10/2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10/4 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
10/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
10/6 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/8 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre
10/9 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
10/12 – Edmonton, AB – Midway
10/14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
10/15 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
10/16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House
10/18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/19 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock