Kings Of Leon Share Creative New Video For “Ballerina Radio”

June 13th, 2024

Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon dropped a fun new video for song “Ballerina Radio” from their recently released 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, released via Capitol Records. The lyrics, characters, and storytelling took the band on a journey through new visuals as well. Upon completion of the recording, the band funneled their creativity into making unique and creative content for every track and were heavily involved in leading that creative process.

“Ballerina Radio is a special song to me. The first line of the song gave me an opportunity to use my imagination and I went for it. Everything came together quickly and the energy in the studio was electric,” said Caleb Followill about the song. Speaking further about the making of the accompanying video he said: “We wanted to continue working and being creative in the time between making the record and touring. Putting a face to the music was a nice way for us to do that.