mxdwn Premiere: Empire Springs Share Intricate New Single & Video “Golden”

Skyy Rincon June 6th, 2024 - 8:00 AM

Alabama-based prog-metal band Empire Springs have returned with the release of their brand new single “Golden.” The song was spawned from their collaborations with producers John Douglass and Eric Guenther of The Contortionist and was recorded when the band was in the middle of crafting their debut studio album The Luminescence which arrived in 2022.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, lead vocalist and bassist Brett Bellomy commented, “Our new song ‘Golden’ is a reflection of the growth the band has undergone since our debut record. We wanted to release this song first because we feel it showcases the most diverse elements of our bands’ sound, and hi-lights all of the new directions we explore in these new songs. We really hope that both new listeners and people who enjoyed our previous works can connect with it, as it is the most wholistic representation of our band in one song.”

The track is complex, braiding together intricate instrumentation, heartfelt melodies, driving choruses and elaborate lyricism with a dynamic metalcore-style edge that propels listeners forward through the heavy sonic palette. The music video, on the other hand, is simple yet artful. Lighting variations take center stage, choosing to highlight the complexities of the composition rather than the visual. The band’s inspirations span across the metal and rock worlds from Circa Survive to Dream Theater, Coheed and Cambria, Spiritbox, Erra and Dayseeker.