Paramore Urges Fans To Donate Aid To Gaza

Morgan Schmitz June 1st, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

NME reported Paramore calling fans to action by sending aid to Gaza on May 29. There were stories made regarding the cause on the band’s Instagram account.

Israel has increased its military presence in Rafah and with the tragic numbers of casualties rising Paramore decided to speak out.

On Instagram Stories, they wrote: “Back in December, Paramore – along with many of our fans – supported an organization called Save The Children, who had people on the ground in Gaza providing humanitarian aid to children with life threatening needs. They still need our support.”

Save The Children has been reportedly, “…working around the clock to get vital supplies to families. Nearly all children in Gaza are at imminent risk of famine. And after over seven months of siege and bombing, children’s mental health in Gaza is being pushed beyond breaking point.”

Paramore also asked for help to support another charity, Doctors Without Borders, which “provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare,” Doctors Without Borders has “teams are made up of tens of thousands of health professionals, logistic and administrative staff” and their “actions are guided by medical ethics and the principles of impartiality, independence and neutrality.”

Paramore ended their post by saying,

“Lastly, we do not believe that support for our Palestinian friends and family equals anti-Semitism. We love our Jewish friends and family and pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages. That being said, we simply cannot support a genocide. We stand in solidarity with those calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.”