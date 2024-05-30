The Police Announce Synchronicity Limited Edition Boxset Featuring 55 Previously Unreleased Tracks For July 2024 Release

Home News Isabella Fischer May 30th, 2024 - 12:04 AM

The legendary band The Police is set to delight fans worldwide with the upcoming release of a comprehensive Limited Edition Box Set of their iconic album “Synchronicity.” Scheduled to drop on July 26, 2024, this reissue is bound to excite fans. It includes 55 tracks that have never been heard before, along with interviews, rare archive memorabilia, and unseen photos.

“Synchronicity” originally took the world by storm, hitting No.1 charts globally and selling over 15 million copies worldwide, with a significant 8.5 million sales in the US alone. The album’s standout single “Every Breath You Take” remains the most played song in radio history, amassing over 15 million plays.This deluxe reissue, three years in the making, is a testament to The Police’s enduring legacy.

Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland, the trio behind The Police, continue to leave their mark on the music world. Stewart Copeland has published his Police Diaries and toured globally with his Police Deranged concerts, while Andy Summers has focused on photography and is currently touring his Cracked Lens + A Missing String show across the US. Sting, on the other hand, continues to captivate audiences with his solo performances, featuring many Police classics alongside his solo repertoire.

TRACK LIST



TRACK LISTS – ALL FORMATS

6-Disc Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset

CD1

Synchronicity I Walking In Your Footsteps O My God Mother Miss Gradenko Synchronicity II Every Breath You Take King Of Pain Wrapped Around Your Finger Tea In The Sahara Murder By Numbers

CD 2 (Bonus)

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) Someone To Talk To Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) I Burn For You Once Upon A Daydream Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) Roxanne (Backing Track) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Bomb You Make Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement) Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)

CD 3 (Unreleased – Part 1)

Synchronicity I (Demo) Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity I (Instrumental) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Version) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix) O My God (Demo) O My God (Outtake) O My God (OBX Version) O My God (Alternate Mix) Mother (Alternate Version) Mother (Instrumental) Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity II (Demo) Synchronicity II (Outtake) Synchronicity II (Extended Version) Synchronicity II (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity II (Instrumental)

CD 4 (Unreleased – Part 2)

Every Breath You Take (Demo) Every Breath You Take (Outtake) Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix) King Of Pain (Demo) King Of Pain (Alternate Version) King Of Pain (Alternate Mix) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Demo) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental) Tea In The Sahara (Demo) Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix) Murder By Numbers (Demo) I’m Blind (Demo) Loch Ragged Man Goodbye Tomorrow Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake) Three Steps To Heaven Rock And Roll Music

CD 5 (Live Pt. 1 – Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

Synchronicity I Synchronicity II Walking In Your Footsteps Message In A Bottle Walking On The Moon O My God De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da Wrapped Around Your Finger Tea In The Sahara Spirits In the Material World

CD 6 (Live Pt. 2 – Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

Hole In My Life Invisible Sun One World (Not Three) King Of Pain Don’t Stand So Close To Me Murder By Numbers Every Breath You Take Roxanne Can’t Stand Losing You

4LP Super Deluxe Edition (Limited Edition)

Disc 1

Synchronicity I (Side 1) Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 1) O My God (Side 1) Mother (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Side 1) Every Breath You Take (Side 2) King Of Pain (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)

Disc 2 (Bonus)

Murder By Numbers (Side 1) Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Side 1) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) (Side 1) Someone To Talk To (Side 1) Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) (Side 1) I Burn For You (Side 1) Once Upon A Daydream (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) (Side 2) Roxanne (Backing Track) (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Bomb You Make (Side 2)

Disc 3 (Unreleased)

Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Synchronicity I (Instrumental) (Side 1) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) O My God (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Mother (Instrumental) (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Outtake) (Side 2) Synchronicity II (Extended Version) (Side 2) Synchronicity II (Instrumental) (Side 2) Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix) (Side 2)

Disc 4 (Unreleased)

King Of Pain (Alternate Version) (Side 1) King Of Pain (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental) (Side 1) Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Loch (Side 2) Ragged Man (Side 2) Goodbye Tomorrow (Side 2) Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake) (Side 2) Three Steps To Heaven (Side 2) Rock And Roll Music (Side 2)

2CD

CD 1

Synchronicity I Walking In Your Footsteps O My God Mother Miss Gradenko Synchronicity II Every Breath You Take King Of Pain Wrapped Around Your Finger Tea In The Sahara Murder By Numbers

CD 2

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) Someone To Talk To Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) I Burn For You Once Upon A Daydream Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) Roxanne (Backing Track) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Bomb You Make Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement) Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)

2LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C Exclusive)

Disc 1

Synchronicity I (Side 1) Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 1) O My God (Side 1) Mother (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Side 1) Every Breath You Take (Side 2) King Of Pain (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)

Disc 2 (Bonus)

Murder By Numbers (Side 1) Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Side 1) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) (Side 1) Someone To Talk To (Side 1) Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) (Side 1) I Burn For You (Side 1) Once Upon A Daydream (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) (Side 2) Roxanne (Backing Track) (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Bomb You Make (Side 2)

1LP (Picture Disc)

Disc 1

Synchronicity I (Side 1) Every Breath You Take (Side 1) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Side 1) King Of Pain (Side 2) Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 2) Mother (Side 2) O My God (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)

This boxset promises to be a must-have for any Police fan, offering a deep dive into the making of one of rock’s most iconic albums. Pre-orders are available now, and fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the world of “Synchronicity” once again.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi