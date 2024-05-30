“Fish Market” Lawsuit Leaves Over 1,800 Reggaeton Songs At Risk Of Copyright Infringement

Home News Collin Herron May 30th, 2024 - 6:03 PM

The reggae genre in itself is built upon a beat entitled dembow riddim. In 1989, Jamaican dancehall producers Cleveland “Clevie” Browne and Wycliffe “Steely” Johnson released a track called “Fish Market”. This was the first track that exemplified what denbow riddim actually was. In Jamaica, it has been common for dancehall and reggae artists to record dozens of different tracks over the same riddim, or backing track.

Steely & Clevie recently filed a copyright infringement lawsuit that targets dozens giant global celebbrities. On sterogum.com, the lawsuit states that over 1,800 reggaeton tracks allegedly stole their protected drum pattern, specifically cites 56 different tracks that use the dembow riddim. The tracks included are songs like Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina,” and the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee collaboration “Despacito”. It also names artists like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Stefflon Don.

The judge ruled that the drum pattern used in all those reggaeton tracks is original enough for copyright protection.The case still has a long way to go before it’s decided, but its implications could be massive.