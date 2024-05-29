Justice Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates

The french duo of Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay formally known as Justice has expanded their 2024 tour with a new string of North American dates, beginning this fall. They will hit the road in September, starting with a performance at Portola Festival in San Francisco. Next, they’ll perform in cities like Denver, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. They will conclude the tour in Chicago on October 23rd.
Before their North American tour begins the group will wrap of their European leg of the tour followed by a couple of appearances in some East Coast festivals. After they finish, the tour in the US the group will then go on to France for two more shows in December. There will be plenty of chances for all of their fans to get to see them live and in action.
In a article on consequence.net, The dates are all in support of Justice’s first new album in eight years: Hyperdrama, which debuted this past April. Tickets to the announced dates go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 31st at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.
Justice 2024 Tour Dates:
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/07 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
06/07 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/14 – Provincia Di Lecco, IT @ Nameless Festival
07/04 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/06 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/11 – Le Barcarès, FR @ Les Déferlantes
07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac
07/14 – Monts, FR @ Terres du Son
07/19 – Köniz, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/21 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/25 – New York, NY @ Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard
07/26 – New York, NY @ Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard
07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenways
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/17 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/24 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
09/04 – Marseilles, FR @ Delta Festival
09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield on the Lawn
10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
12/17 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
12/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena