Justice Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates

The french duo of Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay formally known as Justice has expanded their 2024 tour with a new string of North American dates, beginning this fall. They will hit the road in September, starting with a performance at Portola Festival in San Francisco. Next, they’ll perform in cities like Denver, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. They will conclude the tour in Chicago on October 23rd.

Before their North American tour begins the group will wrap of their European leg of the tour followed by a couple of appearances in some East Coast festivals. After they finish, the tour in the US the group will then go on to France for two more shows in December. There will be plenty of chances for all of their fans to get to see them live and in action.

In a article on consequence.net, The dates are all in support of Justice’s first new album in eight years: Hyperdrama, which debuted this past April. Tickets to the announced dates go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 31st at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Justice 2024 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green

06/07 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto

06/07 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/14 – Provincia Di Lecco, IT @ Nameless Festival

07/04 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/06 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/11 – Le Barcarès, FR @ Les Déferlantes

07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac

07/14 – Monts, FR @ Terres du Son

07/19 – Köniz, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/21 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/25 – New York, NY @ Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard

07/26 – New York, NY @ Teksupport x Brooklyn Navy Yard

07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/02 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenways

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/17 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/24 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

09/04 – Marseilles, FR @ Delta Festival

09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield on the Lawn

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

12/17 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

12/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena