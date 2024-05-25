Miike Snow Returns With First New Song In Eight Years “I Was a Sailor”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 25th, 2024 - 6:53 PM

Swedish indie outfit Miike Snow have made their return the stage with the release of their new song in eight years “I Was a Sailor”.

The track starts with a piano trill that lays down the groove. Adding in some tuneful drum beats and spacemen-esque vocals with some melodic instrumentation in the form of a flute solo, Miike Snow is able to remind listeners their knack for crafting and arranging indelible songwriting and soundscapes. The lyric video for “I Was a Sailor’ only adds more to the dusk theme audio environment, with their lyrics being presented to a backdrop of a Rorschach test. In certain glimpses, images of the band are presented in a negative contrast along with different imaging perspectives, only fuels to the track’s twilight environment.

As reported in an article from Consequence of Sound, “I Was a Sailor” was first debuted by Miike Snow during their performance at Just Like Heaven festival in 2019. The recorded version has just arrived a few days after teasing from social media and just in time for their gig at BottleRock in Napa Valley this weekend. Their latest album iii was released in 2016. Last year, band member Andrew Wyatt collaborated with Mark Ronson on Songs for Greta Gerwig’s 2023 blockbuster Barbie. And just recently in March, he performed “I’m Just Ken” with Ronson, Ryan Gosling, Slash, and Wolfgang Van Halen at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Watch the lyric video to Miike Snow’s newest single “I Was a Sailor” below.