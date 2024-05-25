J. Cole Joins Cash Cobain On Collaborative New Track “Grippy”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 25th, 2024 - 6:55 PM

photo credit Mehreen Rizvi

Up & Comer Cash Cobain collaborated with J Cole on their new song, Grippy. Pitchfork has the story here.

We start the track with swirling synthesizer, changing chords swiftly over a soft drill beat. The song is playful, and the subject matter is about love and relations. The kids would likely call this song a ‘vibe.’ Both rappers are featured equally through the track, starting with Cole and ending with Cobain.

This song is an update on Cobain’s song “Dunk Contest” a song co-produced by Cobain and Gvrlnd!