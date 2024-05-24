Beyonce Sued For Alleged Copyright Infringement Over “Break My Soul”

Home News Collin Herron May 24th, 2024 - 6:50 AM

Beyonce has been hit with a copyright lawsuit over her hit song ‘Break My Soul’. Da Showstoppaz, a group based out of New Orleans claim that she’s guilty of copyright infringement with her hit Renaissance track. This issue started in 2022 when Beyonce sampled Big Freedia. Afterwards, the band claim she allegedly used lyrics from their track ‘Release A Wiggle’, which they shared back in 2002. This song had an enormous amount success due to it being performed frequently on her Renaissance Tour and appearing in her documentary about her live shows.

Da Showstoppaz’s have allegedly received no acknowledgement, no credit, and no remuneration of any kind. In the lawsuit, the New Orleans group asks to be credited and compensated for rights on ‘Break My Soul’ and ‘Explode,’ as well as royalties for future licences on the tracks. “Mrs. Carter, Big Freedia, Parkwood, Sony, and others have received many accolades and substantial profits from: ‘Explode’, ‘Break My Soul’ , and the Renaissance album, the ‘Renaissance World Tour.”