Moby Shares Powerful New Single “Where Is Your Pride?” Featuring Late Benjamin Zephaniah

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Moby has returned with yet another sonic offering from his forthcoming record always centered at night which is set to arrive on June 14 via Mute. The latest track, “Where Is Your Pride?” marks Moby’s moving collaboration with the late and great British poet and musician, Benjamin Zephaniah.

Speaking on the opportunity to work with Zephaniah prior to his passing, Moby offered, “As a vegan activist, and as a wise and compassionate man, Benjamin inspired me for many years. I hope that ‘where is your pride’ honors his legacy and also draws people’s attention to his life, work, and principles.”

Moby’s always centered at night is set to include a plethora of collaborations including the likes of serpentwithfeet, Lady Blackbird, Gaidaa, Danaé Wellington, India Carney, J.P Bimeni, Raquel Rodriguez, Aynzli Jones, Brie O’Banion, Akemi Fox, Choklate and José James.

Moby’s upcoming shows throughout the UK and Europe are intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his classic record Play. The tour is nearly sold out in its entirety although two dates have since been added in Manchester, England and Lausanne, Switzerland.

always centered at night Tracklist

01. on air (feat. serpentwithfeet)

02. dark days (feat. Lady Blackbird)

03. where is your pride? (feat. Benjamin Zephaniah)

04. transit (feat. Gaidaa)

05. wild flame (feat. Danaé Wellington)

06. precious mind (feat. India Carney)

07. should sleep (feat. J.P Bimeni)

08. feelings come undone (feat. Raquel Rodriguez)

09. medusa (feat. Aynzli Jones)

10. we’re going wrong (feat. Brie O’Banion)

11. fall back (feat. Akemi Fox)

12. sweet moon (feat. Choklate)

13. ache for (feat. José James)