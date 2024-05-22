Neil Portnow’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed Following Accuser’s Identity Reveal Concern

Home News Collin Herron May 22nd, 2024 - 6:41 AM

A woman recently came forward anonymously and claimed that Neil Portnow allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2018. On Friday, May 17, a federal judge dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow. The Judge, Analisa Torres, dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, whicb means the case can’t be refiled.

The woman identified as JAA Doe asked the court to throw out the case. Doe, stated that her reasoning for wanting the case dismissed is the resignation of her attorney and concerns that a court would grant a motion by the prosecution to reveal her identity.

In a article on Pitchfork, Portnow called Doe’s claims “false and without merit,” and said, “I look forward to moving on with my life and continuing to work on meaningful projects.

