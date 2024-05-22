Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Files Lawsuit Claiming Graceland Auction Is “Fraudulent”

Home News Collin Herron May 22nd, 2024 - 9:41 AM

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough is currently fighting to stop the court-approved sale of Graceland. She’s the only and daughter of his only child, Lisa Marie. She is became the owner of the 13.8 acre estate in Memphis, Tennessee, known as Graceland after her Mother’s death.

This case goes back to 2018, when a deed of trust was allegedly signed by Lisa Marie and secured a $3.8million loan from Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC in Missouri. The company claims that Graceland was used as collateral in the loan, which was never paid back. In a article on nme.com, Keough claim that the creditor – identified in a public notice of sale as Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC – doesn’t exist, and the loan’s notary public never notarised it.

A hearing for his granddaughter’s claim is scheduled to take place May 22, as per court documents.