Why? Announce New Album The Well I Fell Into For August 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “The Letters, Etc”

May 20th, 2024

Yoni Wolf announced the arrival of The Well I Fell Into, which will be released in August 2 via Waterlines. The record marks the first Why? album in five years. Wolf and his bandmates Josiah Wolf, Doug McDiarmid and Andrew Broder recorded the album at Eau Claire with Brian Joseph who has previously worked with Sufjan Stevens and Bon Iver.

“Making a WHY? album is an opportunity for me to button up a period of my life,” Wolf says. “I’m bad at realizing how I feel or how something is affecting me in the moment. Things just sit inside me, but writing is a way to really take stock.”

The first single from the album is the track “The Letters, Etc.” Wolf commented on the song, “This song was partially written for a year or two but the words to finish it just wouldn’t come until some further life experiences led it into its current incarnation. Though potentially filled with paranoid conjecture, it is also a song of acceptance, with only best wishes upon embarking on a difficult long-term estrangement. T’ruah. Love and let live.”

“The Letters, etc.” is a song that has a neutral take on life. Subtle allegories like “we held the center part of us” and “that next winter the magnolia bloomed” make the listener come back to this track. With the mention of “Florida, Spain, and Cancun” Wolf describes the recent adventures he’s been on.

The Well I Fell Into:

1. Lauderdale Detour

2. Marigold

3. Brand New

4. G-dzillah G’dolah

5. When We Do The Dance

6. Jump

7. Later at The Loon

8. Nis(s)an Dreams, Pt. 1

9. The Letters, Etc.

10. What’s Me?

11. Sin Imperial

12. Atreyu

13. Versa Go!

14. Sending Out a Pamphlet

WHY? – 2024 Tour Dates:

8/16 – Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

8/17 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

8/18 – Motorco – Durham, NC

8/20 – The Atlantis – Washington DC

8/21 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

8/23 – Bowery Ballroom – New York City, NY

8/24 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

8/26 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

8/27 – El Club – Detroit, MI

8/28 – The Outset – Chicago, IL

8/29 – Vivarium – Milwaukee, WI

9/4 – Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO

9/6 – Deep Ellum Art Co. – Dallas, TX

9/7 – Mohawk – Austin, TX

9/10 – Club Congress – Tucson, AZ

9/11 – Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

9/13 – VooDoo Room – San Diego, CA

9/14 – Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA

9/15 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

9/17 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

9/18 – Washington Hall – Seattle, WA

9/20 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

9/21 – Meow Wolf – Denver, CO

9/23 – Record Bar – Kansas City, MO

9/24 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

9/25 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

9/27 – Woodward – Cincinnati, OH

9/28 – Blue Room – Nashville, TN