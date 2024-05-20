The Juliana Hatfield Three Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Soul Asylum

The Juliana Hatfield Three will hit the road this fall with Soul Asylum to celebrate the 30ish anniversary of their debut album Become What You Are. The trio will play the album in its entirety along with other songs from their catalog. The coast to coast tour begins September 30 at the Boulder Theater and wraps November 1 in Rutland, VT. For tickets and more information click here.
The Juliana Hatfield Three consists of singer, songwriter and guitarist Juliana Hatfield, drummer Todd Philips, and bassist Dean Fisher. Become What You Are was released in August 1993. Produced by Scott Litt (R.E.M.,) the album found early success with the debut single “My Sister.” Despite the song’s title, Hatfield did not have a sister, leading many to speculate about the inspiration for the song. “My Sister” reached number one on the Billboard Modern Rock charts with an accompanying video, directed by Phil Morrison (Junebug,) played on MTV.
The album’s third single “Spin The Bottle” was featured on the soundtrack to the Ben Stiller-directed film Reality Bites starring Winona Ryder and Ethan Hawke. In the music video, directed by Stiller, a group including Juliana Hatfield, Todd Phillips, Dean Fisher, Hawke, and Tanya Donelly play a game of spin the bottle while scenes from the film project behind them. Propelled by the success of the film and soundtrack, “Spin The Bottle” peaked at number 39 on the Billboard Top 40 Mainstream charts.
Soul Asylum Tour Dates
9/30 – BOULDER, CO – Boulder Theater
10/1 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Grand at The Complex
10/3 – SPOKANE, WA – Spokane Live
10/5 – VANCOUVER, BC – Vogue Theatre
10/6 – SEATTLE, WA – Neptune Theatre
10/8 – PORTLAND, OR – Revolution Hall
10/10 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Regency Ballroom
10/11 – LOS ANGELES, CA – Regent
10/12 – SAN DIEGO, CA – House of Blues
10/13 – TUCSON, AZ – Rialto Theatre
10/15 – EL PASO, TX – Lowbrow Palace
10/16 – ODESSA, TX – Ector Theatre
10/17 – AUSTIN, TX – Mohawk
10/18 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Tower Theatre
10/20 – KANSAS CITY, MO – The Truman
10/21 – ST. LOUIS, MO – Delmar Hall
10/22 – COLUMBUS, OH – Athenaeum Theatre
10/24 – PITTSBURGH, PA – Mr. Small’s
10/25 – HOMER, NY – Homer Center for the Arts
10/26 – NORWALK, CT – District Music Hall
10/28 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer
10/29 – NEW YORK, NY – Webster Hall
10/31 – PORTLAND, ME – State Theatre
11/1 – RUTLAND, VT – Paramount Theatre