Loma Shares Animated New Single & Video “Pink Sky”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2024 - 6:14 PM

Today, Loma has shared “Pink Sky,” which is a dubby and mischievous standout from How Will I Live Without a Body?, out June 28 worldwide from Sub Pop. The official “Pink Sky” video was directed and animated by Sabrina Nichols (youbet’s “Nurture,” The Smile’s A Light For Attracting Attention,) with drawings by Emily Cross.

While talking about the song, Loma’s Jonathan Meiburg says: “This mischievous little song was a late addition to the album. We recorded it in a chilly, whitewashed room in southern England, and we didn’t have many instruments to work with at first – just a nylon string guitar, a 2-piece drum set, a Casio keyboard, and a clarinet. But we liked the challenge.”

Loma’s How Will I Live Without a Body? was self-produced and recorded in England, Texas, and Germany, mixed by Dan Duszynski and mastered by Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound in New York. All songs were composed by the group with a few nudges from a unique AI. The album is a gorgeous, unique and oddly comforting album about partnership, loss, regeneration, and fighting a sense that we’re all in this alone.

Many of its songs have a feeling of restless motion, faceless characters drift through meetings and partings, tangling together and slipping away. Throughout, the core of Loma’s sound remains intact: earthy, organic and deeply human, anchored by Cross’s cool, clear voice.

