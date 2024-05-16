U.S. House Of Representatives Pass Ticket Price Transparency Act

Home News Collin Herron May 16th, 2024 - 10:17 PM

In June of 2023 Illinois Democrat representative Jan Schakowsky and Florida Republican rep Gus Bilirakis introduced the idea of The Transparency in Charges for Key Events Ticketing (TICKET) Act.

In a House Vote on Wednesday’s the act received a lot support from both Democrats and Republicans, and it was eventually passed with a total of 338-24.

According to https://www.brooklynvegan.com/u-s-house-of-representatives-passes-ticket-act-for-transparency-in-pricing/ This bill would force ticket sellers for concerts, performances, sporting events, and other activities to precisely inform consumers at the beginning of the transaction, and prior to the selection of a ticket, the total ticket price for the event and an itemized list of the base ticket price and each fee that is associated with the order.

The final step for this bill would be to pass the Senate and be passed into law by President Biden.