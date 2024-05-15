John Reis Announces Swami & The Bed Of Nails’ Debut Album All Of This Awaits You For August 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Privacy”

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 15th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

Swami & The Bed of Nails, featuring John Reis, have announced that their debut album, All Of This Awaits You, will be released on August 2nd, and they have shared the first single and music video, titled “Privacy.”

Reis explained that this new album was created from his final writing sessions with Hot Snakes last year. It eventually grew into the album it is now after the passing of his bandmate and longtime friend, Rick Froberg. He elaborates on this process in a recent press release, stating “When Rick [Froberg] suddenly passed, I was completely heartbroken and shellshocked. The loss continues to be something I have trouble navigating. This record is the songs of that tributary. In November 2023, I decided to finish it and turn it into something. At the time I felt paralyzed and confused so I tried to un-paralyze myself by surrounding myself with friends, making something out of nothing, playing music which felt timely to me, and make plans. The best plan seemed to consist of me jumping back on guitar, doing some yelling and singing, getting in the van and visiting the many villages and selling my wares.”

A recent press release describes this new album as “an immediate blast of joy intended to celebrate our time on Earth. It is nostalgia for a past that probably never happened. It is the hope that the future will consider embracing the innocence of rock ‘n’ roll. It is an idealized pursuit intended to elevate the status of the simplest pleasures and ridicule the unattractive lust of the unhindered ambitious. The music is a reenactment of the past lives of elderly teenagers returning once again to sustain their echo.”

All Of This Awaits You Track List:

How Are You Peeling?

Harbor Freight

Ketchup, Mustard and Relish

Teen Hate

Privacy

Lost In Bermondsey

Shock And Awe

Don’t Wait

Beware The Halo

