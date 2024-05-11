Efterklang Announce New Album Things We Have In Common For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Plant”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 11th, 2024 - 11:26 PM

Danish indie band Efterklang have announced the release date of their seventh album Things We Have In Common which will release on September 27. After releasing the stand-alone single “Getting Reminders” featuring Beirut’s Zach Condon, their new single “Plant” is just latest sonic chapter for the band as they prepare for the release of their much anticipated seventh album. Featuring Mabe Fratti on cello and vocals, “Plant” combines Efterklang’s fusion of post-rock, folk and dream pop to compose an vibrant spacious track that will have listeners go on voyage of the psyche that explores the themes of human connection and the atmosphere of nature.

In addition, the band have also released a video created and directed by Søren Lynggaard and Niels Buhl Hendriksen. Taking cues from the creative and playful nature of “Getting Reminders”, “Plant” starts off with the band outdoors. Throughout the video, each band member holds a picture of the other members as they go about the exploration of their surroundings. Several points in the video the stops traversing and looks at their surroundings, taking in everything they see. Subsequently, as shot goes to different each member holds a photo of the other member’s past activity of where and when they stopped and did at that moment. The video continues on to the point where despite being separated from each, they are still connected to each other one way or another.

In a press release from RiotActMedia, vocalist Casper Clausen explains the meaning of “Plant”:

“It’s a song dedicated to the act of reaching out, beyond ourselves, daring to go beyond pour inner world and share ourselves with others, putting our vulnerability on display, like a plant reaching for the light. This is one of the first songs we wrote for the new album, and it’s been a long journey, starting from a sketch by our longtime friend, collaborator and co-founder of Efterklang, pianist Rune Mølgaard.

Collaborator Mabe Fratti says recording “Plant” with Efterklang “was extremely joyful as I remember witnessing the song developing when I went with Efterklang to Sommertræf two years ago. It’s a breeze, this song. I felt that Casper’s tone and mine are super friendly with each other!”

Things We Have Common, the seventh album by Efterklang will release on September 27, via City Slang.

Things We Have Common – Tracklist: