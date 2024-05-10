Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2024 Canceled Amid Ongoing Insurance Claim Settlement

Home News Bella Rothman May 10th, 2024 - 11:14 PM

Blue Ridge Rock Festival has been canceled again amid several problems faced from customers and artist. The Virginia festival is still working to resolve and refund issues regarding its 2023 production and is therefore on hiatus for this year.

In 2023, the production was forced to shut down midway through. While the statement released suggested weather-related issues, it was later made known that many of the festival staff were planning to strike during the performance days due to poor working conditions. Similarly, the festival was under several investigations by the Virginia Department of Health regarding gastrointestinal issues attendees after the festival.

The festival released a statement saying “Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Virginia International Raceway are saddened to announce that the 2024 Festival will not take place as originally planned. Our number one focus and priority has been, and remains, settling the insurance claim and ensuring resolution for everyone affected by 2023’s weather cancellation.”

A miscommunication has recently been cleared up by executive producer Cara Fischer regarding this year’s festival which claims that tickets for the 2024 production were never being sold online. The festival is still working on getting the promised refunds to the 2023 attendees.

“Contrary to online reports, 2024 tickets were placed on-sale at the very start of the 2023 festival (not any time recently), just as we did in 2022. This 2024 on-sale took place well prior to the weather-induced partial cancellation of the 2023 festival,” the festival said.