mxdwn Premiere: JD Pinkus Shares New Single & Video “I Would Like To Pet It”

Following lead track “Charmer,” JD Pinkus’ dynamic new song “I Would Like To Pet It” serves as the second single from his forthcoming album Grow A Pear. The record is set to arrive on June 7 via Shimmy-Disc.

Speaking on how the song came together, Pinkus commented, “I had the ‘Pet It’ bass line writ… last century.. 1993. I played the bass to a scratch drum beat I programmed and then added banjo. I threw down some lyrics about folks that don’t respect boundaries. Then I asked my key playin’ friend, Billy Sheeran, to add some piano and dirty Rhodes to it. Then my Sci-Fi pedal steel player, Jed Willis, to put some icing on this cake. Then as schedules permitted I asked my ole bandmate, Michael Brueggen, to throw on his dancing drums to make some butts wiggle.”

Grow A Pear sees Pinkus artfully blending punk, psychedelic rock and banjo-centered folk music into one deeply distinctive sonic journey. He reveals that the record has been in progress for five years and originally started as his individual contributions to a new Butthole Surfers album that did not end up panning out as planned.

Pinkus is also slated to hit the road this summer in support of King Buzzo and Trevor Dunn‘s co-headlining tour. The trek will kick off with a show at Pappy + Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California on August 1 and will conclude with a show at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, Arizona on September 26.

Grow A Pear Tracklist