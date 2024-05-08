Travis Scott Settles 9 Out Of 10 Wrongful Death Astroworld Lawsuits

Home News Alexis Terrana May 8th, 2024 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Travis Scott has reached settlements in nearly all of the wrongful death lawsuits stemming from his 2021 Astroworld festival, where 10 people tragically lost their lives and hundreds more were injured. The settlements come as a result of the devastating incident that occurred during Scott’s performance at the festival.

According to reports, Scott has settled nine out of the ten wrongful death suits filed against him. This development marks a significant step in the legal aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, which sent shockwaves through the music industry and beyond.

The Astroworld festival, held in Houston, Texas, turned into a nightmare for attendees when a crowd surge led to chaos and panic during Scott’s performance. Despite efforts to control the situation, the crowd crush resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, prompting numerous legal actions against Scott and the organizers of the event.

The settlements reached by Scott demonstrate an acknowledgment of the suffering endured by the victims and their families. While the terms of the settlements have not been disclosed publicly, they represent a form of closure for many affected by the tragedy.

As part of the coverage, you can view a live photo of Travis Scott taken by Mauricio Alvarado.

For more details, you can read the full article on ABC News.