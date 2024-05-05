Travis Scott’s Astroworld Trial Delayed As Apple Files Free Speech Appeal

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 5th, 2024 - 1:03 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Photo credit Mauricio Alvarado

Since the tragic events of the 2021 Astroworld festival, Travis Scott’s trial has been delayed. A victim of the event’s family filed a lawsuit against Scott, and the jury selection was scheduled for Tuesday May 7th. Apple, one of the defendants, has filed an appeal to delay the selection.

Apple was responsible for the livestreaming of the concert, and are appealing due to their forced involvement in the trial. The lawsuit is taking place in Texas, and under Texas law they can appeal on the grounds of being a member of the media rather than an active participant in the event.

“It remains our position that our conduct is protected by the First Amendment,” Apple attorney Kent Rutter, told Hawkins during a court hearing Thursday.

Apple’s legal team and the victims’ legal teams are going to be tied in litigation for some time until a consensus is met.

AP has the story