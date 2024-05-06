Weezer Live Debuts Six Songs, Covers Hole’s “Celebrity Skin”

Home News James Reed May 6th, 2024 - 3:08 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Weezer played a set of rarities at a one-off show in Santa Ana, California last week, as well as a cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin.”

The show came ahead of their upcoming Voyage To The Blue Planet North American tour, which holds in September and October, and celebrates the 30th anniversary of their self-titled 1994 debut album, commonly known as The Blue Album.

The band will play the set in full at the shows and have also promised rarities and will be supported by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

Some of those deep cuts appeared to get an early airing at the show at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on April 29, where they played six songs from their back catalogue for the first time in front of an audience including “Sheila Can Do It,” “Everything Happens For a Reason,” “Here Comes the Rain,” “Bird With a Broken Wing,” “Mirror Image” and “Any Friend of Diane’s.” They also played Hole’s 1998 classic “Celebrity Skin” as an encore.

Much of the comprised songs are tracks which the band have not played for several years. This includes “Cleopatra” for the first time since 2016, “The Angel and The One” for the first time since 2013 and “Eulogy For a Rock Band” for the first time since 2015.