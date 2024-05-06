St. Vincent Plays “Krokodil” Live For First Time In Nine Years

Home News James Reed May 6th, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Last month, St. Vincent released her new album All Born Screaming. On Saturday night, Annie Clark performed on John Mulaney’s live Netflix show, and then she went on to play the Paramount, a 400-capacity venue in Los Angeles, to perform a special show that she only announced a few hours before. During her set, she played a number of the new album’s tracks live for the first time, and she also dusted off a few deep cuts.

Midway through her set, St. Vincent performed “Krokodil,” an industrial-influenced one-off single that she released during Record Store Day 2012. “Krokodil” used to be a setlist staple, but she hadn’t performed it since 2015. Annie Clark sang much of that song while crowdsurfing.

Clark really looks like she was enjoying herself during the set. Besides “Krokodil,” she also played the 2011 Strange Mercy track “Dilettante” live for the first time in seven years, and the recent songs “Reckless,” “Big Time Nothing,” “Candy Darling” and “All Born Screaming” all received their live debuts.

ST VINCENT CROWDSURFING DURING KROKODIL IN 2024 ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/WQocHDna6C — retired from business (@newcareerinsad) May 5, 2024