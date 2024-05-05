McKenna Grace Shares Romantic New Single & Video “Gentleman”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 5th, 2024 - 1:19 PM

Actress and singer McKenna Grace is out with a new single titled, Gentleman.

We kick the tune off with some heavy clean guitar while we see her and her dog. Throughout the video we cycle through many different dogs in many different cute scenarios. The track itself gets brighter and shinier layering on thick indie vibes. The lyrics describe the artist’s ideal gentleman. The lyrics say, “Pick me up, hold the door, say I’m yours…buy me flowers…fix my hair, the little things that show you care.” In a way, this song is saying chivalry is not dead.

McKenna Grace may be known for her work in Ghostbusters and Young Sheldon, she currently is slated to play at Lollapalooza in August. She has played to sold-out crowds at the Moroccan Lounge, and has an EP in store for us later this year

Stream “Gentleman” here