Raven Numan Shares Moving New Single & Video “Going Down”

Raven Numan is making head waves again as the traction gained from here recent singles “Here For Me” and “My Reflection” have now crossover to popularity within the gothic scene and awareness from the mainstream crowd. Now the upcoming talent has released her newest single “Going Down”.

“Going Down” goes for a abrasive take on darkwave, Appealing to both fans of the modern post-industrial scene and ‘90s industrial in the vein of Nine Inch Nails, Front 242 and Skinny Puppy. “Going Down” sings about the dangers of self-loathing and temptation that comes with giving one’s self to the darkness. Raven brings her own take on the topic by adding in her own experiences and frustrations that make it unique. To compliment the song, Raven presents a video that extends her use of crimson colors to her videos. For “Going Down” Raven uses a blood red filter and camera shots that were ubiquitous in ‘80s underground music videos (a la The Jesus and Mary Chain, Peter Murphy, Cocteau Twins etc.).

In a press release from Fear PR, Raven explains the writing behind “Going Down”:

“I wrote ‘Going Down’ during an extremely dark period of my life. I was incredibly suicidal and it was very difficult for me to control my emotions and ended up hurting a lot of the people close to me. I felt this immense amount of guilt and writing was the only way I could express my frustrations and sadness since it was hard for me to actually talk about it. Sot that’s what u did, I sat down and wrote exactly what I was feeling. It was a very intense and upsetting process but I felt this relief after I wrote this song, like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I pray that no one relates to this song but if you do, just know that you’re not alone and these feelings are temporary, life’s an incredible gift.”

Check out Raven Numan’s new single “Going Down” below: