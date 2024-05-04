Morbid Angel Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Suffocation

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 4th, 2024 - 11:18 AM

Tampa Bay’s death metal icons Morbid Angel are on tour this fall. The Devastation on the Nation Tour will feature Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Mortiferum, UADA, Fulci, and Memphis based grindcore band Knoll.

Morbid Angel’s live shows are not anything to miss. Frontman Trey Azagthoth has been praised for his guitar playing and pioneering of the death metal genre in its entirety. With nine studio albums released during career spanning almost four decades, long-time fans and newcomers have a lot to look forward to with these upcoming shows.