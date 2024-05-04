Morbid Angel Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Suffocation

Tampa Bay’s death metal icons Morbid Angel are on tour this fall. The Devastation on the Nation Tour will feature Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Mortiferum, UADA, Fulci, and Memphis based grindcore band Knoll.
Morbid Angel’s live shows are not anything to miss. Frontman Trey Azagthoth has been praised for his guitar playing and pioneering of the death metal genre in its entirety. With nine studio albums released during career spanning almost four decades, long-time fans and newcomers have a lot to look forward to with these upcoming shows.
11/15 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum
11/16 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)
11/17 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
11/19 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
11/20 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
11/21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
11/22 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
11/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile
11/24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
11/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
11/27 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
11/29 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
11/30 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
12/02 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
12/03 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
12/04 – Omaha, NE – Admiral
12/05 – Chicago, IL – Avondale
12/06 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
12/07 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs
12/08 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch
12/10 – Worcester, MA – Palladium (Upstairs)
12/11 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
12/12 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
12/13 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
12/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room