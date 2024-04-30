Photo Review: crêpe girl at Gold-Diggers

Home News Erin Brooks April 30th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Crepe Girl perfoming at Gold Diggers on March 24th, 2024

March 24, 2024 was a rare chilly Los Angeles evening. But at the Gold-Diggers Bar the inside energy was charged with anticipation as fans gathered to witness crêpe girl, the solo project of French-American musician Eliza Grégoire. This night would be Grégoire’s first headlining performance featuring her much-anticipated third EP, STARGAZING.

Before beginning their set, Grégoire and her band circled together in a huddle of camaraderie and enthusiasm that would set the mood for the night. It was going to be a show worth watching as the band was running on all cylinders from beginning to end.

From the moment she strummed her guitar and began to sing, Grégoire cast a spell upon the audience. Her voice carried through the air like a soft breeze, yet heavy with emotions that seemed to resonate differently with each listener. Each song effortlessly wove her lyrics of love, heartbreak, and the human experience to a catchy, upbeat, indie-pop tempo.

Accompanied by a talented ensemble of musicians, crêpe girl’s performance was nothing short of mesmerizing. The chemistry between them was palpable, each note blending seamlessly to create a soundscape that was both fun and beautiful.

But it wasn’t just her music that left a lasting impression. Grégoire’s stage presence was enchanting, as she danced and swayed to the rhythm of her own melodies. Her infectious energy seemed to spread throughout the venue, filling the room with an undeniable sense of joy and belonging. At one point during one of the musical breaks in her song “BABYBLUE,” Grégoire jumped down into the audience and danced into the sea of her onlookers.

As the final chords of the evening echoed through the air, her fans erupted into applause, reluctant to let the magic of crêpe girl’s performance come to an end. For those lucky enough to be in attendance, it was a night filled with moments of pure joy and musical enchantment. The anticipation had been satisfied and the night grew even colder, but the show warmed the spirits of all who attended and is something to treasure until the next performance.