Zeal And Ardor Release New High Energy Single “Firewake”

Hannah Boyle December 18th, 2022 - 12:47 AM

Zeal and Ardor released their newest single “Firewake”. “Firewake” is the latest release from Zeal and Ardor following their latest self-named. ‘Zeal & Ardor’ is the artist’s fourth album in their five-year discography. The band also has a series of seven other singles under their belt.

This song starts off slow and peaceful, almost a callback to psychedelic rock. Without knowing the artist, one would think them soft and sweet. However after only a slow drum build up the song quickly finds a new electric wave. This quiet melody suddenly shifts gears into the high-energy metallic bang that Zeal and Ardor are known for. “Firewake” is a constant shift from soft and gentle to rash and sudden. The song is a jump from energy to energy.

Zeal and Ardor’s latest song shows their ability to take risks and branch out. The song takes on a multitude of faces and borrows from several genres. The quickly changing nature of the song keeps the listener on their toes and anxious to see what comes next. It is a brave song and only time will truly be able to tell on how it will be received. It is certainly not a song that is easily danced to with the energy zig zagging from start to finish. However, that does not mean that as a song it is not worth the listen.