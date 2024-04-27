Les Savy Fav Share New Single & Video “World Got Great”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 27th, 2024 - 11:22 PM

American indie band Les Savy Fav have shared their new single and accompanying video “World Got Great” in anticaption for their comeback album Oui, LSF.

Oui, LSF will be Les Savy Fav first new album in 14 years. Set to be released on May 10, this is a follow up to their last album 2010’s Root for Ruin.

Much like their previous singles the band released this, “World Got Great” see Les Savy Fav bringing back the idiosyncratic angular sound that mixes their early no wave/noise rock work with their more mainstream post-punk revival that garnered them commercial recognition. On this track, the lyrics mix absurd optimism and is contrasted by the gloomy and dystopian environment that lyrics contextualize.

The music video for “World Got Great” seeks to capture the same sentiment visually. Directed by Emmy-winner Jimbo Matison, the music video uses the song’s absurd optimism and places the band in animated setting where they are depicted as cardboard cutouts where they go on a world trekking journey as they defeat cataclysmic monsters and engage in sleepover mischief along with spreading the ideas of flower power to those they save along the way.

Oui, LSF Les Savy Fav newest album in 14 years will release on May 10 via Rough Trade Records.

Oui, LSF Tracklist:

Guzzle Blood Limo Scene Void Moon Mischief Night What We Don’t’ Don’t Want Legendary Tippers Dawn Patrol Somebody Needs A Hug Racing Bees Don’t Mind Me Oi! Division Barbs Nihilists World Got Great

Watch the animated music video for “World Got Great” below: