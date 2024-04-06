Les Savy Fav Announce New Album OUI, LSF For May 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Limo Scene”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 6th, 2024 - 10:22 PM

Les Savy Fav have announced a brand new album entitled OUI, LSF which is scheduled to arrive on May 10. They also released the track “Limo Scene” which follows their previous singles “Guzzle Blood” and “Legendary Tippers” marking their first new music in 14 years.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, Tim Harrington offered, “This song is the story of being abducted by the spirit of music past while out looking for the grave of Turner “Rocky” Wilson Jr. — Rocky was bassist for the doo-wop band The Rivingtons. He made up “Pappa-Oom-Mow-Mow” (1962) that the Trashmen took and uses for “Surfin Bird” (1963). It’s been copped, quoted, and reinvented ever since including the end of this song. You could call it a love letter to musical legacy, but fuck letter is more like it. It’s about how baby music gets made — an orgy of breeding ideas”

The band will also be touring in support of the album, kicking off the trek with a show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York on May 16. They will also be stopping off in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Somervile, Portland and Seattle before closing the U.S. leg out with their scheduled appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois on July 21. They also have various UK and European dates on the itinerary.

OUI, LSF Tracklist

1. Guzzle Blood

2. Limo Scene

3. Void Moon

4. Mischief Night

5. What We Don’t Don’t Want

6. Legendary Tippers

7. Dawn Patrol

8. Somebody Needs A Hug

9. Racing Bees

10. Don’t Mind Me

11. Oi! Division

12. Barbs

13. Nihilists

14. World Got Great

Les Savy Fav Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates