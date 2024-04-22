Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson & Jason D. Williams Team Up On “Last Man Standing”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2024 - 7:16 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson and Jason D. Williams aligned forces to tour the western U.S. last month, The tour was titled “Stars Align,” where most of all shows were sold out well in advance and plans for another tour are in the making. Before the tour, Heat, Watson and Williams got together at Watson’s studio in Memphis. While at Wat-Sun Studio, the trio, somewhat inspired by the Sun Records “Million Dollar Quartet,” cut two Watson compositions in one afternoon.

One selection, “Last Man Standing,” was recorded in an old-fashioned style, where all musicians together in a room with vintage microphones, vintage piano, vintage amps, and the same type of RCA mixer that Sam Phillips used for recording his 1950’s Sun Records releases. The product led to the release of the two song EP “Stars Align.”

“Last Man Standing” is a rocking tribute to the music of Jerry Lee Lewis. The Watson composition pays tribute to Lewis in several different ways. Although Lewis was a controversial character, the fire of his music and his talent had a big influence on all three “Stars Align” artists.