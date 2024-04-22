Regina Spektor Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2024 - 1:36 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Regina Spektor has announced a special series of performances set to grace stages this summer. An Evening with Regina Spektor is produced by Live Nation and the eight city tour kicks off on July 24 at The Egg in Albany, New York before making stops across North America in Toronto, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Montclair, Boston and Portland, Maine. Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre sale that started today at 11 a.. local time ahead of the general on sale that on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting LiveNation.com.

An Evening with Regina Spektor Tour Dates

7/24 – Albany, NY – The EGG

7/25 – Toronto, ON – History

7/27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

7/28 – Baltimore, MD – Modell P.A.C. At The Lyric

7/30 – Montclair. NJ – The Wellmont Theater

8/2 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium At City Hall

8/3 – Stamford, CT – The Palace Stamford

