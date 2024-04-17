Kate Nash Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Space Odyssey 2001”

Home News Bella Rothman April 17th, 2024 - 11:46 PM

Kate Nash has released a new “Space Odyssey 2001” in anticipation for her new album 9 Sad Symphonies. The album is set to release in late June and will be her first one in six years.

Nash reflects on the song and its title, sharing that Space Odyssey is the movie she watched on a first day with her now partner in 2017. “I like that there’s this beautiful love song but it’s also complaining about this critically acclaimed film being too long. I don’t recommend it for a first date!” Nash said according to NME.

The video opens with a harsh image of a women covered in blood. Collapsing dramatically onto farm ground, she is rescued by an individual warning a donkey mask. Through a vintage camera lens, the video pans between a rustic wooden bedroom where the women appears to be in a bad dream and her frolicking through the fields.

While Nash is a remarkable indie voice, she is also an actress. No surprise as to how she hits the mark with what many fans love about horror- the unexpectedness. The half-man half-donkey brings her back into the light and reminds her of sunshine and joy by the end of dramatic video.

“I’m taken into this homestead as I’m ready to give up and am healed by sunshine, friendship, food, joy, animals, nature and falling in love with someone you really don’t expect, which transforms me from a broken, bloody mess to a higher level self (in this case, a fairy).” Nash says.

The acoustic love song is a nod to her partner of many years and expresses her deep feelings about finding unexpected love and joy through her vocals and lyrics.