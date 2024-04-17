Julie Christmas Announces New Album Ridiculous And Full Of Blood For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Supernatural”

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 17th, 2024 - 4:07 PM

Brooklyn Vegan reported some news about new music from Julie Christmas. For those unfamiliar with Julie Christmas, she was a singer in the New York based noise rock band Made of Babies. She has gone on to feature in many successful projects with her newest being titled, Ridiculous and Full of Blood

Her new track Supernatural is a heavy whirlwind of distorted guitars and punchy drums. Her voice hasn’t changed a bit, and previous fans will be delighted to hear new music after fourteen years. The track is visceral and passionate with a disorienting visualizer to pair with it. Supernatural is the second single off of their upcoming release, and leaves fans wanting more. With so much going on in the track, the hook may creep up on the listener.

Ridiculous and Full of Blood is her second album since 2010. “I want people to hear the sad heroine, vile villains, dreamy characters at play, squalor, madness, longing, challenge, triumph, beauty, and love,” Julie says of the album. “This story is a little different, it isn’t all fairytale. It speaks to how human nature defies categorization. The kindest person commits immeasurable acts of cruelty, the monster loves their friend. We are all like that.”

Tracklist

1. Not Enough

2. Supernatural

3. The Ash

4. Thin Skin

5. End of the World

6. Silver Dollars

7. Kids

8. The Lighthouse

9. Blast

10. Seven Days

photo credit: Raymond Flotat