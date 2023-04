Julie Christmas recognized for her collaborations with Cult Of Luna and past vocal work with Made Out Of Babies and Battle Of Mice, has returned with her latest solo single “Not Enough” after a 13-year hiatus.

The energetic song features a combination of escalating exasperation and a captivating chorus that culminates in an intense climax. It’s an impressive comeback and fans can’t wait to see what Christmas has in store next.

The Brooklyn Vegan broke the story about the new album and new single that was more than a decade in the making.