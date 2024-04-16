Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean Join YG Marley For Surprise Fugees Reunion At Coachella Weekend One

Rashmika Vinakota April 16th, 2024 - 3:51 AM
What started off as an early afternoon set from YG Marley on the Coachella Main Stage quickly turned into an all-star performance from a few hip-hop heavy hitters.
Roughly 15 minutes into his show, Marley brought out his mother Lauryn Hill, ceding the entire show to a small parade of guest stars who helped him carry the rest of the performance. Ms. Hill, dressed in a vibrant yellow suit, came out to support her son with a mini-set of her own, running through her classics “Ex-Factor” and “Lost Ones.” She queued up Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly,” welcoming her fellow band member Wyclef Jean for a partial reunion, as Pras was nowhere to be found.
Together, Ms. Hill and Jean duetted on Fugees’ 1995 hit “Fu-Gee-La,” taking a moment to bring out the next guest star Busta Rhymes, who was joined by his longtime righthand man Spliff Star. The Brooklyn rapper gave a rendition of “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and his rapid-fire verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.”
According to an article by Variety, With all the star power on stage, they collectively paid tribute to YG’s grandfather Bob Marley, playing snippets of his songs “One Love” and “Exodus.” “Coachella, if you don’t want no more war in the world, put your hands in the air,” shouted Jean as a piece of Marley’s “War” played over the sound system.
YG ran through the crowd and showed love to the teeming afternoon attendees before returning to the stage, filling in for Pras alongside his mother and Jean on “Ready or Not.” “When you put YG Marley and the Fugees together, this is what it sound like,” said Jean. YG then sang a cover of Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” before running through “Praise Jah in the Moonlight,” a song he first debuted at one of Ms. Hill’s shows in Nov. 2023 before releasing it a month later.
