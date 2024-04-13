Kerry King Shares New Single & Video “Residue”

Home News Bella Rothman April 13th, 2024 - 11:53 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

Kerry King, former lead guitarist of the metal band Slayer, has just released a fiery music video to his new single “Residue”. The video dropped on Friday and since reached over 200,000 views with metal fans excited about the guitarist new solo work.

The video is co-directed by Jim Lauvao and Tony Aguilera who both have directed metal videos before. The videos feature lots of fire effects which King comments on as mirroring the grunge metal vibe he explores.

“And my music works with fire. I’ve always written horror-type music, so it made sense to incorporate fire into the first video, where you get to see the entire band which I think it just awesome” he says.

“Residue” is King’s second solo song and follows an album announcement for Hell I Rise that will be released on May 17, 2024. He has described his music as “an extension of slayer” but has been public about his lack of communication with other band members.

After three decades of touring their beloved catalog, Slayer broke up in 2019 and seemingly hasn’t been back together since. However, they have recently announced reunion shows for 2024 despite Kings comments to Rolling Stone saying “pretty much a hundred precent no” regarding a reunion show.

Slayer will now be headlining two festivals this coming fall including Louder Than Life and Riot fest. While the reunion has fans excited, King will still be expanding his solo career and is set to headline Rocklahoma in fall of this year.