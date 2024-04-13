Grimes Experiences Technical Difficulties During Coachella DJ Set

Home News Cristian Garcia April 13th, 2024 - 11:41 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

As Coachella rolls out its weekend experience, fans have posted various reactions to the performances of the festival’s lineup. Among the reactions, was the response to electronic superstar Grimes and her mixed reception during her DJ Set.

In an article from NME, it was reported that initially Grimes started off strong. From arriving onstage on the back of a robotic spider-like vehicle to performing back-to-back bangers of mashups and unreleased tracks. Things turned south when the set was soon engulfed in a multitude of technical difficulties that soon plagued her show.

Some these gaffes include missing queues on transitions to music not playing at all. Grimes apologizes to the crowd, explain that her tracks had somehow been boosted to double their normal tempo and she was having trouble “doing the math”.

She added, explaining that she had trouble beat-matching and syncing up BPMs of different tracks: “Don’t judge me for being bad at calculation things”. The breakdown of the set was also interspersed of moments where Grimes screamed out in frustration as she tries to recover from the debacle.

In the aftermath of her set, attendees took to the internet, as the backlash begins to unfold, with some fans labelling the set “the worst in the history of Coachella”.

Grimes has told fans that she accepts full responsibility for the mixing issues and promised that she will be better prepared for Weekend 2 of Coachella.