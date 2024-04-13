Goodnight, Texas Announce Shares New Single “The Money or The Time”, Along With Announcement of Their New Album, Signals

Home News Cristian Garcia April 13th, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Folk rock band Goodnight, Texas have released their latest single “The Money or The Time”. This is the third single from the duo’s upcoming LP Signals. The band are set to aim new heights with this album, as they reach deeper to their roots while sonically capturing the range of their live shows and expand their intricate songwriting.

Signals sights its direction with stories of Americana and are complimented by the crunchy in-your-face riffs. As signaled by their lead single “Runaways”. This track features a guest appearance from Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett as he provided a blazing guitar solo that captures the excitement of the song’s tone. Now going to the opposite direction, their new single “The Money or The Time” is a more country-rock tune with fuzzy guitars, sly vocals and big choruses. The song induces a rhythmic groove the reminds one of Tom Petty and Let It Be-era Beatles (particularly the McCartney and Harrison songs on the album). Demonstrating a tightness and restraint that hints a versatility from these folk rockers.

In an article from Glide magazine, singer-songwriter Patrick Dyer Wolf describes the inspiration and process behind the song:

“The Money or The Time” is an oblique reference to Frank Stockton’s 1882 short story ‘The Lady, Or The Tiger?’ which has become shorthand for the unsolvable problem, an impossible choice. Sonically, it’s a bop: the bouncy mid-tempo child of early ‘90s Tom Petty and rooftop Beatles, with an Indian Jones reference in the first verse. This song is unique in the Goodnight, Texas catalog: we nailed it as a four-piece on the first take. Sure, sure, we added some overdubs later. But the drums, bass, and two main guitars were there on the first pass with Ian at Brothers (Chinese) Recording in Oakland.”

Goodnight, Texas new album drops July 19th via Cent Bank Check Records.

Signals Tracklisting:

Dry Heat Runaways The Ghost of D.B. Cooper The Money or The Time Frankie, Where Are You Now? Among Tumbleweeds The Offer The Lightning and The Old Man Todd North Dakota A Bank Robber’s Nightmare

Listen to Goodnight, Texas new single “The Money or The Time” below.